Brew Ha-Ha fundraiser benefits KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 20 vendors will be at the 4th annual Brew Ha-Ha fundraising event this Friday.

It is one of Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters biggest fundraisers each year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample beer from some of the state’s best breweries and talk with the Brew Masters that made them.

The event will also feature culinary creations from area restaurants.

If you’re not a beer drinker, wine will be available as well.

General Admission is $50 and includes a personal tasting glass and samples from all vendors excluding VIP.

VIP tickets are $75 and include exclusive tastings, access to a 6-foot charcuterie board provided by HyVee, and a personal tasting glass.

You can purchase tickets on the Brew Ha-Ha event page.

Brew Ha-Ha is from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Vaerus Aviation located at 6410 SE Forbes Ave #2.

Here’s a list of vendors that will be in attendance.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

Buck U Distillery

Free State Brewing

Happy Bassett Brewing Co.

Iron Rail Brewery

LB Brewing Co.

Norsemen Brewing Co.

Radius Brewing Co.

Walnut River Brewing Co.

Wichita Brewing Co.

Willcott Brewing Co.

Yankee Tank Brewing Co.

Crooked Post Winery

4 Guys Bistro

The Burger Stand

Cashmere Popcorn

The Celtic Fox

Globe Indian Cuisine

JLG Mexi-Q

Jongs Thai Kitchen

Juli’s Bistro

Margarita Jalisco’s

The Pennant

Tod’s BBQ

Soulfire Food Co.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.