Area women-, minority-owned businesses earn statewide recognition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several area businesses earned honors for their success at the 36th annual minority and women business awards.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Commerce Secretary/Lt. Gov. David Toland, and the state’s Office of Minority and Women Owned Business Development presented the awards Wednesday during a luncheon at Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel.

“Minority- and woman-owned businesses are an integral part of the Kansas economy,” Toland said. “We greatly value the contributions these businesses and advocates provide to our state, from the jobs they create to the way they enrich communities and lives. We owe them all our sincerest praise and support for keeping our economy strong and vibrant, particularly through the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Twelve businesses earned honors, including Onyx Salon, Spa and Wellness Cafe in Topeka; Natural Choice Company in Saint Marys; CJD Consulting Solutions in Junction City; and Reliant Apparel in Topeka.

The event also honored an outstanding young entrepreneur, and two advocates, including Sheila Ellis-Glasper of SEG Media Collective in Manhattan. In addition, Kiewit Energy Group of Lenexa was named corporation of the year.

“When women and minority-owned businesses succeed, everyone succeeds: our economy, our communities, and our state,” Kelly said.

13′s Danielle Martin emceed the event, which was held in conjunction with National Minority Enterprise Development Week.

“MED Week is a time to spotlight so many outstanding achievements in Kansas, and also showcase the resources available to Kansans who are already in business, or considering a new venture,” Office of Minority and Women Business Development Director Rhonda Harris said. “It’s important that we recognize these efforts during MED Week and every week.”

Woman-Owned Businesses

Construction Firm Universal Construction Company, Inc. Kansas City

Manufacturing Firm Thimesch Enterprises, LLC dba BEPC Wichita

Professional Service Firm LimeLight Marketing Pittsburg

Retail Firm Reese’s Enterprises, Inc. Ulysses

Service Industry Firm Onyx Salon, Spa and Wellness Cafe Topeka

Supplier/Distributor Firm N’Credibly Sweet, LLC Andover

Minority-Owned Businesses

Construction Firm Blue Bear, Inc. Shawnee

Manufacturing Firm Natural Choice Company St. Mary’s

Professional Service Firm CJD Consulting Solutions, LLC Junction City

Retail Firm Reliant Apparel, LLC Topeka

Service Industry Firm Maze Freight Solutions, Inc. Overland Park

Supplier/Distributor Firm Mid Star Lab, Inc. Tonganoxie

Young Entrepreneur Nelson McConnell Nelson’s Flavorades, LLC Kansas City

Minority Business Advocate Sheila Ellis-Glasper SEG Media Collective, LLC Manhattan

Women Business Advocate Sheri Berger Here To There Consulting Shawnee

Corporation of the Year Kiewit Energy Group Lenexa

