YWCA’s had a ‘Poetry Speak-out’ as its second Week without Violence event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn underground union hosted a “Poetry Speak-out” as part of YWCA’s Week without Violence.

Participants used poetry and spoken word to share their stories, and teach younger students the red flags of relationship violence.

To bring awareness to sexual and domestic violence. Emily Steimel-Handy, the Public Education Coordinator for the YWCA center for safety and empowerment, said that raising awareness is the key to combating these issues.

“Every day we are out in our community working on eliminating domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking,” said Steimel-Handy. “Through community awareness events and through public education bringing the awareness of these issues as really a community-based solution, so getting everyone involved in our efforts.”

The YWCA will have a virtual panel to discuss gender equity and reproductive justice Wednesday, which will be live-streamed on social media.

The YWCA has more about A Week without Violence on their website.

