Advertisement

YWCA’s had a ‘Poetry Speak-out’ as its second Week without Violence event

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn underground union hosted a “Poetry Speak-out” as part of YWCA’s Week without Violence.

Participants used poetry and spoken word to share their stories, and teach younger students the red flags of relationship violence.

To bring awareness to sexual and domestic violence. Emily Steimel-Handy, the Public Education Coordinator for the YWCA center for safety and empowerment, said that raising awareness is the key to combating these issues.

“Every day we are out in our community working on eliminating domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking,” said Steimel-Handy. “Through community awareness events and through public education bringing the awareness of these issues as really a community-based solution, so getting everyone involved in our efforts.”

The YWCA will have a virtual panel to discuss gender equity and reproductive justice Wednesday, which will be live-streamed on social media.

The YWCA has more about A Week without Violence on their website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Graybeal, 17, of Topeka died last week after losing control of a motorcycle he was riding...
Services set for teen who died in east Topeka motorcycle accident
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas
Curley Charles Anderson, Jr.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating death of inmate
Steven Dishner (left) and Daniel Arreola (right) were sentenced last week in Shawnee Co. Dist....
Sentences handed down in two major cases in Shawnee County District Court
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Friday night headliner announced for Country Stampede 2022
Weather Conditions push Country Stampede further into summer
Kansas makes self-administered COVID-19 tests available to child care providers
Kansas makes self-administered COVID-19 tests available to child care providers
KDHE teamed with other organizations to help area residents.
Topeka church hosted a vaccine and testing site
With winter just around the corner, Scotch and The Salvation Army is having its 35th annual...
Scotch Fabric Care asks for gently worn coats for donation
Shawnee Co. says goodbye to Chief Judge
Shawnee Co. says goodbye to Chief Judge