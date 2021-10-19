Weather conditions push Country Stampede further into summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As previous years’ weather conditions have pushed Country Stampede from June to July, Visit Topeka has announced the Friday night headliner for 2022.

Visit Topeka says tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Country Stampede. Having been rained on 24 of the last 25 years, it said the festival will now be held a few weeks later on July 14-16, 2022, at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Visit Topeka said moving the event to the permanent facility in Topeka meant a hard-surface set up for many vendors, motorhomes and the hospitality village, but the weather on the traditional June dates still caused delays and challenges for everyone involved.

With input from spectators, sponsors and artists looking for drier weather, Visit Topeka said the music festival has been moved to mid-July.

Visit Topeka said over a dozen participating artists on the 2022 lineup will be revealed during October, with country music star Jake Owen as the first to be announced. Owen will be the Friday headliner and recently released a new single “Best Thing Since Backroads,” and earlier in 2021 celebrated his ninth #1 hit “Made for You,” which spent two weeks at the top of country radio charts in May.

Beyond three days of great music, Visit Topeka said fans will also enjoy new entertainment on the main stage between artists, as well as expanded festival grounds with more sponsor displays, midway vendors, and food and beverage outlets. It said having the event inside Heartland Motorsports Park also adds more amenities for campers and daily spectators, including permanent restrooms, shower facilities and a VIP entertainment venue.

Visit Topeka said camping areas at the park have also been expanded, with options that range from tent camping to motorhome sports with electrical hook-ups.

The organization also said spectators will want to purchase tickets and camping as soon as possible to take advantage of early discount prices and availability. General admission tickets, reserved seating, VIP accommodations and camping spots are on sale HERE.

Fans have been encouraged to buy tickets early, as 2021′s event was the largest Country Stampede to date and the 2022 event is expected to grow even further.

