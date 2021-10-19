Advertisement

Volleyball sub-state brackets unveiled

Washburn Rural celebrates after winning a volleyball tournament in Emporia.
Washburn Rural celebrates after winning a volleyball tournament in Emporia.(WRHS Volleyball Twitter)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KSHSAA unveiled the sub-state volleyball brackets for Class 4A-6A. Class 1A-3A will be published on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Washburn Rural and Emporia were both named one-seeds in their respective classes.

Below is a look of all our local teams and who they will be playing.

CLASS 6A

Team (seed)RecordOpponentLocation
(1) Topeka-Washburn Rural(36-0)(16) Topeka High/ (17) Wichita-SouthWashburn Rural
(10) Manhattan(11-20)(7) LiberalWichita Northwest
(12) Junction City(9-25)(5) DerbyLawrence Free State
(16) Topeka High(6-25)(17) Wichita-SouthWashburn Rural

CLASS 5A

Team (seed)RecordOpponentLocation
(8) Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights(15-14)(9) KC SchlagleLansing
(18) Topeka-Highland Park(2-34)(15) KC WashingtonSt. Thomas Aquinas
(1) Emporia(24-7)(16) Salina-Central/(17) GoddardEmporia
(3) Topeka West(27-9)(14) Valley CenterTopeka West
(5) Topeka-Seaman(23-10)(12) Wichita-Kapaun Mt. CarmelEisenhower

CLASS 4A

Team (seed)RecordOpponentLocation
(9) St. George-Rock Creek(18-15)(8) Rose HillAndale
(9) Wamego(16-19)(8) IndependenceLabette County
(14) Holton(10-22)(3) Fort ScottFort Scott
(17) Topeka-Hayden(6-26)(16) IolaLabette County

If you would like to see all the brackets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Air ambulance makes precautionary landing early Sun. in Wabaunsee Co.
Dylan Graybeal, 17, of Topeka died last week after losing control of a motorcycle he was riding...
Services set for teen who died in east Topeka motorcycle accident
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas

Latest News

NE KS girls tennis players make history at state
NE KS girls tennis players make history at state
Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game
Military dad surprises son with return at Perry-Lecompton game
WRHS Football Week 7
KPZ Week 7: Highland Park 58, WRHS 18
KPZ Week 7: Highland Park 58, WRHS 18
KPZ Week 7: Highland Park 58, WRHS 18