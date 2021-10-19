Volleyball sub-state brackets unveiled
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KSHSAA unveiled the sub-state volleyball brackets for Class 4A-6A. Class 1A-3A will be published on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Washburn Rural and Emporia were both named one-seeds in their respective classes.
Below is a look of all our local teams and who they will be playing.
CLASS 6A
|Team (seed)
|Record
|Opponent
|Location
|(1) Topeka-Washburn Rural
|(36-0)
|(16) Topeka High/ (17) Wichita-South
|Washburn Rural
|(10) Manhattan
|(11-20)
|(7) Liberal
|Wichita Northwest
|(12) Junction City
|(9-25)
|(5) Derby
|Lawrence Free State
|(16) Topeka High
|(6-25)
|(17) Wichita-South
|Washburn Rural
CLASS 5A
|Team (seed)
|Record
|Opponent
|Location
|(8) Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
|(15-14)
|(9) KC Schlagle
|Lansing
|(18) Topeka-Highland Park
|(2-34)
|(15) KC Washington
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|(1) Emporia
|(24-7)
|(16) Salina-Central/(17) Goddard
|Emporia
|(3) Topeka West
|(27-9)
|(14) Valley Center
|Topeka West
|(5) Topeka-Seaman
|(23-10)
|(12) Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|Eisenhower
CLASS 4A
|Team (seed)
|Record
|Opponent
|Location
|(9) St. George-Rock Creek
|(18-15)
|(8) Rose Hill
|Andale
|(9) Wamego
|(16-19)
|(8) Independence
|Labette County
|(14) Holton
|(10-22)
|(3) Fort Scott
|Fort Scott
|(17) Topeka-Hayden
|(6-26)
|(16) Iola
|Labette County
If you would like to see all the brackets, click here.
