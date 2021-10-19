Volleyball sub-state brackets unveiled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KSHSAA unveiled the sub-state volleyball brackets for Class 4A-6A. Class 1A-3A will be published on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Washburn Rural and Emporia were both named one-seeds in their respective classes.

Below is a look of all our local teams and who they will be playing.

CLASS 6A

Team (seed) Record Opponent Location (1) Topeka-Washburn Rural (36-0) (16) Topeka High/ (17) Wichita-South Washburn Rural (10) Manhattan (11-20) (7) Liberal Wichita Northwest (12) Junction City (9-25) (5) Derby Lawrence Free State (16) Topeka High (6-25) (17) Wichita-South Washburn Rural

CLASS 5A

Team (seed) Record Opponent Location (8) Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights (15-14) (9) KC Schlagle Lansing (18) Topeka-Highland Park (2-34) (15) KC Washington St. Thomas Aquinas (1) Emporia (24-7) (16) Salina-Central/(17) Goddard Emporia (3) Topeka West (27-9) (14) Valley Center Topeka West (5) Topeka-Seaman (23-10) (12) Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel Eisenhower

CLASS 4A

Team (seed) Record Opponent Location (9) St. George-Rock Creek (18-15) (8) Rose Hill Andale (9) Wamego (16-19) (8) Independence Labette County (14) Holton (10-22) (3) Fort Scott Fort Scott (17) Topeka-Hayden (6-26) (16) Iola Labette County

If you would like to see all the brackets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.