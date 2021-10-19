Tuesday forecast: Warm today, more seasonal tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re a fan of the warm weather today is the last day at least this work week with highs well above average for this time of year. Temperatures the rest of the week will feel more like fall.

There will be a cold front that pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Unfortunately it won’t come with much if any rainfall at all and for those that do get rain it’ll likely be less than 0.05″ unless a t-storm develops.

So when is the next best chance for rain? We’re monitoring the Saturday night through Sunday night time period with uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be so keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Again we’ll keep an eye on a spotty shower or even t-storm that may develop after midnight however most spots will be dry.

Tomorrow: IF any showers develop, the rain and any cloud cover will be gone shortly after sunrise which will lead to sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

After a breezy start to the work week, winds will relax Thursday and Friday to around 10 mph. Depending how low the dewpoints get, mid 30s in a few spots can’t be ruled out Thursday morning for the coldest temperature of the week.

There are indications of warmer temperatures Friday through Monday than the current forecast shows but will keep it cooler due to model uncertainty and cloud cover impacting temperatures especially this weekend.

Taking Action:

While an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out tonight, most spots will remain dry. A better chance of rain for the 2nd half of the weekend at least for a portion of northeast Kansas.

Breezy conditions, 20-30 mph continue today and tomorrow with lighter winds Thursday and Friday.

Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Thursday morning in north-central KS



