TPD attempts to identify man in connection with Capitol Concrete theft, burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police need help to identify a man connected to stolen items from a local concrete business.

The Topeka Police Department says officers need the community’s help to identify a man connected to a recent burglary and theft from Capitol Concrete at 627 NW Tyler St.

TPD said those with information have been asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or make an anonymous tip by calling the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

