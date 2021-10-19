TPD attempts to identify man in connection with Capitol Concrete theft, burglary
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police need help to identify a man connected to stolen items from a local concrete business.
The Topeka Police Department says officers need the community’s help to identify a man connected to a recent burglary and theft from Capitol Concrete at 627 NW Tyler St.
TPD said those with information have been asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or make an anonymous tip by calling the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
