Topeka man behind bars after officers find meth, marijuana, other drugs in home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after police officers found meth, marijuana and other drugs in his home.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 19, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SE Colorado as part of an ongoing investigation. While the warrant was conducted, it said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD said Michael Carpenter, 26, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and possession of unlawful prescription drugs with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should email telltpd@topeka.org, call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or leave an anonymous tip with Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007.

