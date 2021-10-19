Advertisement

Topeka hospital temporarily “grounds” helipad

TUKHS St. Francis campus has temporarily relocated its helipad to a parking lot while they work...
TUKHS St. Francis campus has temporarily relocated its helipad to a parking lot while they work on roof upgrades.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might see medical helicopters landing lower at one Topeka hospital.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus has temporarily “grounded” its helipad - as in, relocated it to ground level.

They’ve fenced off an area at the east end of their parking lot north of SW 6th Ave., between Horne St. and Washburn Ave. The area is across the street from the hospital’s emergency entrance.

A hospital spokesperson says the change is necessary while they do upgrades to their roof. They’re not sure how long the work will take. The length of time depends on weather and how quickly they are able to get supplies.

The hospital says there will be no interruption in service for those who need to arrive at or leave the facility by helicopter.

