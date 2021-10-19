Topeka church hosted a vaccine and testing site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. John AME partnered with KDHE and Stormont Vail to offer free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines during a visit from MAP.

The Mobile Access Partnership is a collaboration of Valeo and Topeka Rescue Mission to offer laundry services, clothing and a shower to people who are unsheltered. MAP Site Captain Jenny Falk shared with 13 NEWS having spots where anyone can walk up and get the vaccine is a plus.

“We’re wanting to get the testing and vaccines out there to everyone and so being conveniently located, you can just drive up no appointment needed free to anybody who wants to come and take part,” said Falk.

