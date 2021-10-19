Third woman charged in sexual predator’s escape from Larned

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A third woman has been charged with helping a sexual predator escape from Larned State Hospital in June.

Sydni Hartman, 29, of Larned was charged Monday with three felonies related to the escape of John Colt. She appeared in court Monday and is being held on $75,000 bond, KSNW-TV reported.

Two other employees at the hospital were charged last week with helping Colt escape.

Colt disguised himself as a doctor and walked out of the hospital in June. He was arrested in Utah last month.

Colt was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in 2001 of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary for an attempted rape in Topeka. Shortly before his release, a Shawnee County jury found him to be a sexually violent predator and he’s been a resident at the state hospital since 2006.

The three women are employees of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, which operates Larned State Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.