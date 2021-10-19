Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Graybeal, 17, of Topeka died last week after losing control of a motorcycle he was riding...
Services set for teen who died in east Topeka motorcycle accident
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas
Curley Charles Anderson, Jr.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating death of inmate
Steven Dishner (left) and Daniel Arreola (right) were sentenced last week in Shawnee Co. Dist....
Sentences handed down in two major cases in Shawnee County District Court
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
The YWCA held the event at Washburn University.
Poetry used to combat violence
FILE - (WIBW/Tiernan Shank)
St. Francis capacity issues persist as 80% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated
FILE
Stormont Vail staff get stress management training as COVID-19 challenges mental health
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods