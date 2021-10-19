Advertisement

Suspect in Lawrence shooting transferred from Tennessee

Andrell Spates Jr.
Andrell Spates Jr.(LKPD)
By AP
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A suspect in a shooting death in Lawrence has been transferred back to Kansas after being arrested in Tennessee.

Andrel Darnell Spats Jr., 19, was arrested Oct. 6 in Three Way, Tennessee. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Sunday evening and is being held on $1 million bond while awaiting formal charges, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

He is the second suspect in the death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in central Lawrence on Sept. 8.

Javier Romero, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Air ambulance makes precautionary landing early Sun. in Wabaunsee Co.
A Topeka woman receives a special delivery
Woman battling terminal cancer receives special delivery
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas

Latest News

Keisson Smith
Person of interest in Topeka stabbing turns himself in
Curley Charles Anderson, Jr.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating death of inmate
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
KU’s Remy Martin named to award watch list
The YWCA is raising awareness and increasing discussion of domestic violence in the workplace.
The YWCA raises awareness on domestic violence