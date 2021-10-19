Suspect in Lawrence shooting transferred from Tennessee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A suspect in a shooting death in Lawrence has been transferred back to Kansas after being arrested in Tennessee.

Andrel Darnell Spats Jr., 19, was arrested Oct. 6 in Three Way, Tennessee. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Sunday evening and is being held on $1 million bond while awaiting formal charges, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

He is the second suspect in the death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in central Lawrence on Sept. 8.

Javier Romero, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

