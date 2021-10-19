St. Francis capacity issues persist as 80% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capacity issues continue at St. Francis in Topeka as 80% of its COVID-inpatients are unvaccinated.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Tuesday, Oct. 19, it had five COVID-positive inpatients. It said 80% of its positive inpatients are unvaccinated.

St. Francis said its capacity issues persist as its CCU is at 100% capacity and its Medical and Surgical Unit is at 88% capacity.

As of Tuesday, the hospital said it had three employees in isolation due to COVID exposure. It also said 78% of its staff are fully vaccinated as the Dec. 1 mandate deadline approaches.

St. Francis said last week, it started to offer onsite COVID booster doses to employees. It said it will also continue its employee flu shot campaign through the end of October.

St. Francis said it strongly encourages all members of the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

