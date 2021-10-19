Shawnee Co. Jail investigating death of inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man died while in custody at the Shawnee Co. jail, corrections officials confirmed Monday night.

Maj. Tim Phelps, deputy director for Shawnee Co. Corrections, says Curley Charles Anderson, Jr., 58, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Adult Detention Center’s medical module around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Phelps says a medical emergency was declared, and security and nursing staff began medical intervention efforts.

Phelps says emergency medical services personnel arrived about five minutes later. They took over the intervention efforts and transportation him to Stormont Vail hospital. However, Phelps said Anderson was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Anderson was booked into the jail Oct. 15 in connection with aggravated battery, driving while suspended, and reckless driving.

Phelps said the jail’s medical module houses all classifications of inmate, and not just those needing medical attention. However, he did not that Anderson was brought to detention center from the hospital to be booked.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death for any potential criminal wrongdoing, as required by Kansas law. Phelps says the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections also will conduct an administrative investigation.

