Sen. Marshall introduces legislation to stop gain-of-function research as he searches for origins of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As he continues his search for the origins of COVID-19, Senator Roger Marshall has introduced legislation to stop gain-of-function research.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led a group of colleagues to introduce the Viral Gain of Function Research Moratorium Act, which would place a moratorium on all federal research grants to universities and organizations which conduct gain-of-function research on potential pandemic pathogens.

“It’s outrageous that a comprehensive global investigation on the origins of COVID-19 has still not been carried out, and with mounting evidence pointing towards the labs in Wuhan, additional guardrails on gain-of-function research must be established to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” said Senator Marshall. “For the last decade, Dr. Fauci has funded gain-of-function research on SARS viruses, and until we get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19, the federal government should not provide another dime in funding for viral gain-of-function research in the name of global health.”

Sen. Marshall said the legislation is a response to the congressional inquiries and various media investigations which revealed national security issues including federal agencies’ authorization of dangerous research with certain foreign entities that could have added to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even as Dr. Fauci denies it, there is strong evidence COVID-19 started in a lab in Wuhan,” said Paul. “However, if we have learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that risky virus enhancing research - like the type conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, also funded by the U.S. government - is an unnecessary form of science that could lead to the death of millions of people. The Viral Gain of Function Research Moratorium Act puts a stop to federal research grants to universities and organizations that participate in this type of research, ensuring that taxpayer money will no longer be used to fund deadly manmade viruses.”

Marshall said original cosigners of the bill include Senators Rand Paul (R-Ken.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Bill Hagerty (R-Ind.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

“While Communist China continues to keep the American people and the world in the dark about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wuhan lab-linked organizations like EcoHealth Alliance are failing to tell the truth about U.S. taxpayer money being doled out to fund their dangerous studies on coronaviruses,” said Ernst. “This important effort will block Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars from funding viral gain-of-function research—and help prevent another pandemic from ever happening again.”

Marshall said the U.S. National Institutes of Health has historically applied a broad and inconsistent definition of gain-of-function research, a process meant to genetically alter a virus or organism to gain or lose function on its transmissibility or pathogenicity. However, he said viral GoF on infectious diseases puts great risk on global health as it directly means to alter viruses deadly to people.

“Communist China has worked hard to suppress information about COVID-19, including its origins and the role of gain-of-function research in its development,” said Lankford. “This potentially dangerous research and any US involvement in it needs to be fully exposed. I will continue to advocate for defunding China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and ending US support for any high-risk gain-of-function research. As we put Americans’ safety and health first, we must continue to keep a watchful eye on the plans and tasks of the communist Chinese government.”

Marshall said recognition of the threat of GoF research and biosecurity issues in lab facilities pushed White House officials to place a moratorium on this type of work in 2014. Unfortunately, he said the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, continued to fund GoF research under exceptions to the moratorium. In 2017, he said with key cabinet appointments vacant or pending Senate confirmation, the NIH successfully advocated to lift the moratorium.

“The Biden administration dropped the ball in determining the origins of COVID-19. Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Anthony Fauci, has been a leading advocate for deadly gain-of-function (GoF) research, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology received American taxpayer dollars to fund GoF research on his watch. We must halt GoF research until we can determine the necessary safety guardrails,” said Blackburn.

Marshall said the majority of the funded research in question involves EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit organization based in New York, whose GoF projects involved researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Wuhan University, and China’s CDC and Prevention of Guangdong Province. In addition to the NIH, he said other federal agencies involved in this kind of research include the U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I’ve long said that identifying the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is vital for preventing future pandemics. The moratorium on gain-of-function research will allow more time to understand how gain-of-function research may have played a role in catalyzing the pandemic while ensuring that no additional gain-of-function research is being conducted or posing risk of future pandemic. Additionally, this moratorium will ensure that American taxpayers will not be funding foreign research projects, like those conducted in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” said Braun.

In fact, Marshall said the DoD gave over $40 million in funding to the EcoHealth Alliance to conduct the risky research at China’s Wuhan Insitute of Virology with no transparency and no accountability.

“More than a year and a half after the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, serious questions remain regarding the origins of this deadly virus and its possible connection to federally-funded gain of function research in China,” said Rubio. “The American people deserve to know the truth, and until a full and transparent investigation is guaranteed and real oversight is imposed on this risky line of research, no taxpayer dollars should be squandered by unelected bureaucrats operating in the dark.”

In May, Marshall said along with Sens. Paul, Johnson, Lankford, Scott, Cotton and Gallagher, he led a letter to highlight a response to the World Health Organization’s study of SARS-CoV-2′s origins from a group of 18 scientists who stated that the leak of the virus from a lab is a viable theory and should be thoroughly investigated.

“American lives and livelihoods have been lost due to COVID-19, and we need answers about any link between gain-of-function research and the origins of the pandemic,” said Tuberville. “The Chinese government won’t tell the full story, and Dr. Fauci takes every opportunity to tout the importance of gain-of-function research. Until the truth has been brought to light, Alabamians’ hard-earned tax-payer dollars should not be used to fund any research that seeks to threaten the health and safety of our nation.”

Marshall said the May letter touched on various high profile biosafety incidents at the labs and GoF research studies that led to a 2014 HHS and NIH pause on funding for this type of research “involving influenza, SARS and MERS viruses.” He said the pause did not stop ongoing research or research that received an exemption from the head of the USG funding agency.

“Significant evidence suggests that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which received gain-of-function research grants and funding. Until the origin of this virus can be confirmed, funding for similar research programs should be halted to help prevent another global crisis,” said Cotton.

Sen. Marshall said he has been actively involved in discovering the true origins of the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

