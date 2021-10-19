Scotch Fabric Care asks for gently worn coats for donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scotch Fabric Care with The Salvation Army is asking for gently worn coats to be donated for children and adults in the Topeka community Wednesday.

With winter just around the corner, Scotch and The Salvation Army is having its 35th annual coat giveaway for those who need coats.

The locations to donate the coats can be at any Scotch Care site, where each coat will also be cleaned:

134 SE Quincy St., Topeka

2801 SE California Ave., Topeka

2007 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka

1020 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

2848 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

Scotch will collect the coats for one month starting Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 20, then The Salvation Army will distribute the coats on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1320 SE 6th Street.

Anyone in need of a coat is asked to sign-up once they arrive for distribution and list the number of people who live in their household. They ask that you only shop for your family; no documentation is needed.

The Topeka Salvation Army is also asking for community volunteers to help on the day of distribution. As personal shoppers to help applicants pick out coats and check them out. To sign up, call Shelly Robertson at 785-233-9648.

More about The Salvation Army in Topeka can be found on its website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.