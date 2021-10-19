Reports: Haiti kidnappers who snatched missionaries demand $17 million in ransom

(Gray News) - A group of kidnappers who took 17 missionaries in Haiti is demanding a $17 million ransom, according to media reports.

That amounts to $1 million per person.

The missionary group, which included five children, was kidnapped by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, near the capital Port-au-Prince.

The missionaries were linked to the Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio, and members of the group include 16 Americans and one Canadian.

It is the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI and Haiti officials are in contact with the kidnappers.

Kidnappings are on the rise in Haiti amid the aftermath of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a deadly earthquake Aug. 14.

At least 328 kidnappings were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with 234 in 2020.

