Police investigating report of vehicle burglaries in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Officers around 4 a.m. were sent to 723 S.W. Taylor on a report of possible vehicle burglaries occurring in a parking lot.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen said one person was detained at the scene and later was released.

No arrests had been reported as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

