Police investigating report of vehicle burglaries in central Topeka
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.
Officers around 4 a.m. were sent to 723 S.W. Taylor on a report of possible vehicle burglaries occurring in a parking lot.
Police spokeswoman Gretchen said one person was detained at the scene and later was released.
No arrests had been reported as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.