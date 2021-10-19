Advertisement

Police investigating report of vehicle burglaries in central Topeka

Topeka police were investigating reports of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday near S.W. 7th and...
Topeka police were investigating reports of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday near S.W. 7th and Taylor, just west of downtown, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Officers around 4 a.m. were sent to 723 S.W. Taylor on a report of possible vehicle burglaries occurring in a parking lot.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen said one person was detained at the scene and later was released.

No arrests had been reported as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

