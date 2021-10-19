Advertisement

Person of interest in Topeka stabbing turns himself in

Keisson Smith
Keisson Smith(TPD)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man identified as a person of interest in a recent stabbing turned himself, Topeka Police said Monday.

In a news release, TPD said Keisson Smith, 41, contacted authorities. They say he was then booked into the Shawnee Co. jail in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police identified Smith as a person of interest in a stabbing that took place Friday, Oct. 15, in the 1100 block of SW Clay. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was expected to recover from his injuries.

Topeka Police say Smith and the victim knew one another.

Anyone with additional information on the case may email telltpd@topeka. org or call TPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, 785-368-9400.

