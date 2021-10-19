Natural gas prices could cause heating bills to jump this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for natural gas in the U.S. is expected to be more than five dollars per thermal unit between October and March, which will be the highest winter price in years.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices are likely to remain elevated through the winter months.

Natural gas prices are already double what they were this time last year and James Zakoura says it could go up even more.

“It would not be surprising to someone who has a $150 gas bill to perhaps expect something above $200-$250 and the thing that you have to understand is that we haven’t reached the winter months yet.”

Zakoura, an attorney who specializes in energy and public utility law, says many suspect last winter’s polar vortex to be the main reason for the price jump but he says there are multiple other reasons.

“Some of the production was affected by the bad weather, the hurricanes. The second thing is that its not particularly a good climate for producing gas, there is not a lot of financing for that so you don’t have as many as rigs working to produce natural gas as you did a year or two ago,” said Zakoura. “The third things is that with the new reliance on renewable’s you have a greater reliance on natural gas powered generation because they fall within renewable’s aren’t producing then the gas powered generation takes its place.”

He says the best way to prepare for a higher gas bill is to be proactive.

“There is nothing that will help your bill more than reducing your consumption; better windows, better insulation, turn back the thermostat, be willing to wear a sweater in the house, all of those things will reduce the consumption and they’re all, generally speaking, easy to do.”

