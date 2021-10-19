Mann calls for swift action as Haitian gang demands $17 million ransom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the kidnapping of U.S. missionaries on Sunday and demands of a $17 million ransom for all of them to be released safely, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann has called on President Joe Biden to take swift action.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) says on Monday, Oct. 18, he sent a letter to President Joe Biden which requests immediate action to evacuate 17 U.S. missionaries who were taken captive on Oct. 16 while they served in Haiti.

Representative Mann said the street gang who took the missionaries is known for its mass kidnappings of religious groups.

“The captivity of Americans – whether in Port-au-Prince, Kabul, or anywhere else in the world is an international crisis, and we must respond diligently, immediately, and skillfully,” said Mann.

Mann said the next steps of the Biden Administration could have longstanding repercussions for Americans practicing their faith across the world.

“For decades, the United States has invested in developing Haiti through government aid and non-government organizations like Christian Aid Ministries,” said Mann. “We urge you to capitalize on these relationships with the Haitian government and other resources available to you to leverage the secure and safe return of American citizens in harm’s way.”

Mann said the nation must be clear that capturing Americans is unacceptable and that the U.S. will respond quickly and justly.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the gang said it demanded a $1 million ransom for each kidnapped missionary.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

