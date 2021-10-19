Man lights explosive outside RCPD’s Aggieville station
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man who lit an explosive outside the department’s Aggieville Substation.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan.
Police said a man lit a tequila bottle full of gas and sugar on fire outside of RCPD’s Aggieville Substation.
The department filed a report for criminal use of explosives and arson.
They ask anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.