Man lights explosive outside RCPD’s Aggieville station

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man who lit an explosive outside the department’s Aggieville Substation.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan.

Police said a man lit a tequila bottle full of gas and sugar on fire outside of RCPD’s Aggieville Substation.

The department filed a report for criminal use of explosives and arson.

They ask anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

