Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting two fires in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has arrested a man following two arson fires in Aggieville Monday.

Matthew Spooner, 36, of Manhattan was booked on two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of criminal use of explosives.

Manhattan Fire crews responded to what was believed to be an electrical fire around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Moro Street. Fire investigators found a Molotov cocktail device used to start the fire and instead ruled the cause as arson.

RCPD said Spooner was identified as the suspect and they began a search.

While officers were looking for Spooner, another fire set using a Molotov cocktail device was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Laramie Street.

A witness told authorities they saw Spooner set the fire and then leave. RCPD said they found Spooner a short time later in Aggieville. He was taken in for questioning and arrested.

Spooner is being held in the Riley County Jail.

