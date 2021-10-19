Lake Shawnee to close to fishing for trout stocking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee will close to fishing for about five days after it is stocked with its annual school of trout on Monday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Monday, Oct. 25, 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into Lake Shawnee for its annual fall stocking. Following the stocking, it said the lake will be closed to fishing until 6 a.m. on Oct. 31 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.

SCP&R said the public is invited to watch the trout stocking at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Parks and Rec. said the stocking is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as part of this Communities Fisheries Assistance Program.

SCP&R said trout season runs through April 15. During this time, it said fishermen are required to have a $14.50 trout permit, which can be purchased at most locations where fishing licenses are sold.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with KDWP to provide this additional fishing experience for residents of Shawnee Co. and visitors to Lake Shawnee,” said Jeremy Myers, park operations director.

The department said the trout will come from Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Mo.

SCP&R said CFAP funds offset the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee including the stocking of the lake with trout in the spring and fall each year. All KDWP licensing and permit requirements apply to fishing at Lake Shawnee.

Parks and Rec. said the trout stocking program started in 1979 when KDWP Secretary Mike Hayden approached then SCP&R Director Ted Ensley about stocking the lake.

For more information about trout fishing in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.