Advertisement

Lake Shawnee to close to fishing for trout stocking

FILE
FILE(source: AP image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee will close to fishing for about five days after it is stocked with its annual school of trout on Monday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Monday, Oct. 25, 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into Lake Shawnee for its annual fall stocking. Following the stocking, it said the lake will be closed to fishing until 6 a.m. on Oct. 31 to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their new surroundings.

SCP&R said the public is invited to watch the trout stocking at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Parks and Rec. said the stocking is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as part of this Communities Fisheries Assistance Program.

SCP&R said trout season runs through April 15. During this time, it said fishermen are required to have a $14.50 trout permit, which can be purchased at most locations where fishing licenses are sold.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with KDWP to provide this additional fishing experience for residents of Shawnee Co. and visitors to Lake Shawnee,” said Jeremy Myers, park operations director.

The department said the trout will come from Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Mo.

SCP&R said CFAP funds offset the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee including the stocking of the lake with trout in the spring and fall each year. All KDWP licensing and permit requirements apply to fishing at Lake Shawnee.

Parks and Rec. said the trout stocking program started in 1979 when KDWP Secretary Mike Hayden approached then SCP&R Director Ted Ensley about stocking the lake.

For more information about trout fishing in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Graybeal, 17, of Topeka died last week after losing control of a motorcycle he was riding...
Services set for teen who died in east Topeka motorcycle accident
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Steven Dishner (left) and Daniel Arreola (right) were sentenced last week in Shawnee Co. Dist....
Sentences handed down in two major cases in Shawnee County District Court
Curley Charles Anderson, Jr.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating death of inmate

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Charlene Patton - Thai Peanut & Soy Snacking Sauce
Charlene Patton - Thai Peanut & Soy Snacking Sauce
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-19-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-19-21
Gas prices eclipse $3 a gallon in Topeka