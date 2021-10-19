KU’s Remy Martin named to award watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas point guard Remy Martin was named one of 20 players to the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled the list with the new Jayhawks super-senior guard on it. Martin hopes to be the second Jayhawk to ever win the award. Frank Mason III won the award back in 2017.

This isn’t the first preseason accolade that Martin has received. Martin was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year as well as a Preseason All-Big 12 Team member.

Martin will play his first season with the Jayhawks after playing the previous four years at Arizona State. With the Sun Devils, Martin was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection. Last season, he led the Pac-12 in points per game with 19.1 points every contest.

Below is a list of all the other 19 players named to the watch list:

2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Name (school) – listed alphabetically by school

Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama)

Antoine Davis (Detroit)

Jeremy Roach (Duke)

Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Andre Curbelo (Illinois)

REMY MARTIN (KANSAS)

Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky)

DaVante’ Jones (Michigan)

Caleb Love (North Carolina)

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Will Richardson (Oregon)

Kendric Davis (SMU)

Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure)

Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Marcus Carr (Texas)

Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

Scottie Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt)

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Kihei Clark (Virginia)

Paul Scruggs (Xavier)

