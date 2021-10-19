Advertisement

KU’s Remy Martin named to award watch list

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas point guard Remy Martin was named one of 20 players to the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled the list with the new Jayhawks super-senior guard on it. Martin hopes to be the second Jayhawk to ever win the award. Frank Mason III won the award back in 2017.

This isn’t the first preseason accolade that Martin has received. Martin was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year as well as a Preseason All-Big 12 Team member.

Martin will play his first season with the Jayhawks after playing the previous four years at Arizona State. With the Sun Devils, Martin was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection. Last season, he led the Pac-12 in points per game with 19.1 points every contest.

Below is a list of all the other 19 players named to the watch list:

2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Name (school) – listed alphabetically by school

Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama)

Antoine Davis (Detroit)

Jeremy Roach (Duke)

Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Andre Curbelo (Illinois)

REMY MARTIN (KANSAS)

Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky)

DaVante’ Jones (Michigan)

Caleb Love (North Carolina)

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Will Richardson (Oregon)

Kendric Davis (SMU)

Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure)

Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Marcus Carr (Texas)

Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

Scottie Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt)

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Kihei Clark (Virginia)

Paul Scruggs (Xavier)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Air ambulance makes precautionary landing early Sun. in Wabaunsee Co.
A Topeka woman receives a special delivery
Woman battling terminal cancer receives special delivery
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas

Latest News

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's...
KU ranked No. 3 behind Gonzaga, UCLA in preseason AP Top 25
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson...
K-State drops third straight, 33-20 to Iowa State
NE KS girls tennis players make history at state
NE KS girls tennis players make history at state