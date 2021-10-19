Kansas makes self-administered COVID-19 tests available to child care providers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child care providers in Kansas are now able to stock up on self-administered COVID-19 tests for students, staff and visitors.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has partnered with Batelle, a science and technology leader, to provide rapid self-administered COVID-19 tests to all licensed child care providers in the Sunflower State.

The KDHE said Battelle was chosen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to manage the logistics of administration of COVID-19 tests for millions of residents in 16 states through the Midwest Expanded Testing Coordination Hub.

“Until vaccines are approved for our kids, testing is one of the best tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and child care centers,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “Child care providers have done excellent work throughout the pandemic to keep our children safe. With this extra assistance, our providers can ensure Kansas families maintain access to safe, quality child care.”

The KDHE said it recognizes how important it is to provide access to easy, reliable and quick testing in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and control outbreaks, especially in schools. She said testing in child care settings will help identify those who have the virus but may be asymptomatic. The testing can help organizations maintain normal operations and keep children, staff, visitors and volunteers safe.

“Child care providers across the state have continued to provide this vital service to Kansans,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “We are excited to partner with Battelle to provide another tool for child care providers to use. Through COVID-19 testing, positive cases will be identified earlier to reduce the amount of spread of this virus.”

The KDHE said outreach for the Midwest Coordination Center will increase in October. It said Battelle has a large team on board ready to help organizations who serve children in group settings to administer the complete testing process from registration and collection of samples to receiving the results.

The Department said saliva testing is also now available for children as young as 5-years-old, both with a 24 to 48-hour turnaround time for results. It said testing supplies, shipping and technical assistance are available for free.

The KDHE said the services will also be available to other congregate settings in the Sunflower State like schools, organizations that provide group service for kids, homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

For more information about the Midwest Coordination Center, click HERE.

