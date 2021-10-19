Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is home to 10 of the nation’s best small cities according to a recent study.

With urban counties seeing population declines for the first time in 10 years, partially due to COVID-19, WalletHub.com, the personal finance website, said it released its report on 2021′s Best Small Cities in America, and Kansas had 10 cities on the list.

To conduct the study, WalletHub said it compared over 1,300 cities in the U.S. with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators of quality of life ranging from housing costs and school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

Kansas cities that made the list are as follows:

Leawood - 99th percentile with an overall score of 69.78. Leawood came in 9th for Affordability, 114th for Economic Health, 85th for Education and Health, 796th for Quality of Life and 195th for Safety.

Lenexa - 89th percentile with an overall score of 65.5. Lenexa came in 174th for Affordability, 376th for Economic Health, 127th for Education and Health, 829th for Quality of Life and 330th for Safety.

Shawnee - 88th percentile with an overall score of 65.24. Shawnee came in 79th for Affordability, 424th for Economic Health, 128th for Education and Health, 728th for Quality of Life and 451st for Safety.

Lawrence - 53rd percentile with an overall score of 58.73. Lawrence came in 666th for Affordability, 973rd for Economic Health, 453rd for Education and Health, 103rd for Quality of Life and 403rd for Safety.

Manhattan - 37th percentile with an overall score of 56.05. Manhattan came in 886th for Affordability, 587th for Economic Health, 847th for Education and Health, 186th for Quality of Life and 718th for Safety.

Salina - 33rd percentile with an overall score of 55.41. Salina came in 357th for Affordability, 854th for Economic Health, 962nd for Education and Health, 380 for Quality of Life and 1,091st for Safety.

Hutchinson - 32nd percentile with an overall score of 55.25. Hutchinson came in 285th for Affordability, 885th for Economic Health, 1,019th for Education and Health, 584th for Quality of Life and 1,065th for Safety.

Dodge City - 28th percentile with an overall score of 54.55. Dodge City came in 413th for Affordability, 639th for Economic Health, 1,187th for Education and Health, 475th for Quality of Life and 1,100th for Safety.

Leavenworth - 21st percentile with an overall score of 52.85. Leavenworth came in 525th for Affordability, 1,041st for Economic Health, 777th for Education and Health, 598th for Quality of Life and 1,187th for Safety.

Garden City - 19th percentile with an overall score of 52.5. Garden City came in 465th for Affordability, 362nd for Economic Health, 1,268th for Education and Health, 726th for Quality of Life and 1,152nd for Safety.

The study also shows that Leawood is the city with the lowest percentage of the population in poverty and the city with the highest percentage of the population with high school diplomas or higher education diplomas.

WalletHub said the best small cities in the nation are Sammamish, Wa., Carmel, Ind., Brentwood, Tenn., Lexington, Mass., and Reading, Mass. The worst small cities in the nation are Pine Bluff, Ark., Bessemer, Ala., Monroe, La., Greenville, Miss., and East Point, Ga.

For more information or to see where other states and cities fall, click HERE.

