Kansas colleges and universities rank among best in nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas colleges and universities have ranked among the best in the nation.
With the first early decision college-application deadline on the horizon on Nov. 1, and tuition and board prices rising, WalletHub.com, the personal finance website, says it released its 2022′s Best College and University Rankings. The study examined 1,000 community colleges and universities in the midwest based on metrics such as Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing, and Career Outcomes.
According to the study, 15 of Kansas’s community colleges and universities made the list:
- McPherson College - 137th, 49th percentile, 55.54 overall score
- University of Saint Mary - 160th, 41st percentile, 54.66 overall score
- Sterling College - 172nd, 37th percentile, 54.2 overall score
- Friends University - 175th, 35th percentile, 54.18 overall score
- Tabor College - 176th, 35th percentile, 54.14 overall score
- Baker University - 177th, 35th percentile, 53.94 overall score
- Bethel College - 184th, 32nd percentile, 53.58 overall score
- Southwestern College - 203rd, 25th percentile, 52.94 overall score
- Newman University - 209th, 23rd percentile, 52.72 overall score
- Wichita State University - 224th, 17th percentile, 51.92 overall score
- Pittsburg State University - 226th, 17th percentile, 51.89 overall score
- Kansas Wesleyan University - 231st, 15th percentile, 51.73 overall score
- Benedictine College - 232nd, 14th percentile, 51.72 overall score
- Emporia State University - 241st, 11th percentile, 51.09 overall score
- Ottawa University - 264th, 3rd percentile, 47.7 overall score
The study shows the best universities and colleges overall in the nation are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Yale University. The worst colleges and universities in the nation are California State University - Los Angeles, Lindenwood University, George Mason University, University of Saint Mary and Lake Superior State University.
For more information or to read the full study, click HERE.
