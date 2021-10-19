Kansas colleges and universities rank among best in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas colleges and universities have ranked among the best in the nation.

With the first early decision college-application deadline on the horizon on Nov. 1, and tuition and board prices rising, WalletHub.com, the personal finance website, says it released its 2022′s Best College and University Rankings. The study examined 1,000 community colleges and universities in the midwest based on metrics such as Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing, and Career Outcomes.

According to the study, 15 of Kansas’s community colleges and universities made the list:

McPherson College - 137th , 49th percentile, 55.54 overall score

University of Saint Mary - 160th , 41st percentile, 54.66 overall score

Sterling College - 172nd , 37th percentile, 54.2 overall score

Friends University - 175th , 35th percentile, 54.18 overall score

Tabor College - 176th , 35th percentile, 54.14 overall score

Baker University - 177th , 35th percentile, 53.94 overall score

Bethel College - 184th , 32nd percentile, 53.58 overall score

Southwestern College - 203rd , 25th percentile, 52.94 overall score

Newman University - 209th , 23rd percentile, 52.72 overall score

Wichita State University - 224th , 17th percentile, 51.92 overall score

Pittsburg State University - 226th , 17th percentile, 51.89 overall score

Kansas Wesleyan University - 231st , 15th percentile, 51.73 overall score

Benedictine College - 232nd , 14th percentile, 51.72 overall score

Emporia State University - 241st , 11th percentile, 51.09 overall score

Ottawa University - 264th, 3rd percentile, 47.7 overall score

The study shows the best universities and colleges overall in the nation are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Yale University. The worst colleges and universities in the nation are California State University - Los Angeles, Lindenwood University, George Mason University, University of Saint Mary and Lake Superior State University.

For more information or to read the full study, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.