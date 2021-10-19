Geary Co. deputy saves patient as ambulance runs low on medication headed to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Geary Co. deputy is being honored for saving a patient’s life as an ambulance transporting the patient ran low on medication as it was headed to Topeka.

The Geary Community Hospital thanked Geary Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Parsons for his recent lifesaving actions.

The hospital said Deputy Parsons transported medicine from the Junction City hospital to the roadside for an out-of-county EMS transfer on its way to Topeka.

Geary Community Hospital said the patient was being transported from a long distance as the ambulance was running low on medication needed to treat the patient.

The Hospital said Parsons’s quick reaction to help is greatly appreciated and allowed the patient to arrive safely at Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.