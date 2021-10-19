Gas prices eclipse the $3-a-gallon mark in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue their steady rise, with some stations in Topeka selling a gallon of unleaded fuel for more than $3 a gallon on Tuesday.

The average price in Kansas for a gallon of unleaded was $3.02 on Tuesday morning, according to AAA.

That’s 2 cents more than Monday, when the average price was $3 per gallon, and 11 cents more than a month ago, when it was $2.91 per gallon.

A year ago, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $1.94 in Kansas.

Kansas gas prices are 32 cents below the national average of $3.34 per gallon on Tuesday morning, according to AAA.

In Topeka, gas prices on Tuesday morning ranged from $2.84 to $3.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest prices were reported at the Sam’s Club, 1401 S.W. Wanamaker Road, and Larry’s Shortstop, 3834 S.W. Topeka Blvd., where gas was going for $2.84 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

