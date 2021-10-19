Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Gen. Powell who died of COVID-19 complications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of General Colin Powell after he died on Monday due to complications of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden said on Monday, Oct. 18, that General Colin Powell, a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity, son of immigrants, and former Secretary of State, has died.

“He believed in the promise of America because he lived it. And he devoted much of his life to making that promise a reality for so many others. He embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong. He repeatedly broke racial barriers, blazing a trail for others to follow, and was committed throughout his life to investing in the next generation of leadership,” said President Biden. “Colin Powell was a good man who I was proud to call my friend, and he will be remembered in history as one of our great Americans.”

As a mark of respect, President Biden said he ordered the American flag to be flown at half-staff at all public and government buildings and grounds until sunset on Oct. 22.

