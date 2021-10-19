As Dusty Nichols steps down, he reflects on how far Shawnee Co. has come

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s covid incident response command transitions to the health department next week.

Dusty Nichols served 19 months as incident commander of the county’s covid-19 response, and he says being a part of the team wasn’t always easy.

“If you don’t take a few minutes it can get overwhelming,” Nichols said.

Dusty Nichols led Shawnee County’s covid-19 response and recovery incident command team since the pandemic began.

As the county moves into a new phase, Nichols says we’ve come a long way.

“When we first started, resource shortages and trying to deal with emergencies all over the place, while we were still doing the covid job and real-world jobs, so it’s easier managed by a team of people versus one person,” Nichols explained. “At times we were really very concerned that, this is going to get big enough, we don’t have enough resources here to manage what’s happening and that leads to very negative things.”

He says it’s 19 months of his life he’ll never forget, “maybe a hard lesson learned was to you to breathe, you got to take time. It’s an incredibly stressful job during an incredibly stressful time.”

“The unknown is always a big deal. The amount of interaction that you have with all different parts of the community and trying to learn things as you’re applying them at the same time is difficult at its best,” Nichols added. “It’s just so interwoven and in this particular case, it’s interwoven with your personal life.”

“During the course of the year, we lost people who were really close to us because of covid situation. Sp that’s tough, you don’t get time to grieve, you just got to pick up and keep right on going and that was hard,” he said.

Health Department Director Teresa Fisher will take command of the team, while Nichols returns to his role as Shawnee County Emergency Management Director.

He says the county should not worry, “I think we’re in the right direction people are getting vaccinated, people are doing the right things. We still have pockets, we still have things flare up but they’re much more manageable. We grow that structure enough to meet the need and if the needs shrink and then we shrink it back down so that’s what’s going on.”

Nichols says now he has a new focus, “changing my environment so it doesn’t feel like that all the time so I’m trying to make some personal changes.”

“Of course I encourage everyone if they need to see a counselor, therapy helps. I think coming into the covid years was pretty hectic too for me. I’m going to those places that are positive for me so that’s what I’m working on,” he added.

Most non-health department employees will move off the team by the end of the month.

Nichols will officially step down as incident commander October 28th.

