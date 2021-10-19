District fees & new businesses were top discussions at Aggieville Advisory Board meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Aggieville’s advisory board held their quarterly meeting -- discussing district fees and new businesses.

The Aggieville Business Improvement District Advisory board has decided to send notices to businesses within the district with past-due fees.

The board also gave an update on the progress of a new parking garage -- which will provide parking space for new businesses once its completed.

“We’ve got about seven new businesses, and which, really, we’re now up over like 106 businesses in Aggieville, so it’s a great number for us.” Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook says.

The next advisory meeting will be held in January -- when new leaders Belinda Snyder and Scott Sieben will assume their positions as chair and vice chair of the board.

