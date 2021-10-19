Crash knocks out power, slows traffic early Tuesday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic at a busy west Topeka intersection was slowed Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a pole and knocked out power in the area.

The power outage was reported at 1:21 a.m. in the area of S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road.

Authorities said a vehicle hit a pole in that area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews from Evergy were working to restore power, which was out at the Super 8 motel at the northeast corner of S.W. 10th and Wanamaker.

Other businesses on opposite corners of S.W. 10th and Wanamaker -- including a BP gas station, a Phillips 66 gas station and a Burger King restaurant -- all had their lights on and were open for customers.

As Evergy crews used bucket trucks to restore power around 6:45 a.m., two Topeka police units were stationed in the right northbound lane of Wanamaker just north of S.W. 10th Avenue to move traffic to the left lane.

Both of the police units and the Evergy crews were stationed near the entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 from S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The entrance ramp remained open to traffic, but many vehicles appeared to be traveling farther north on Wanamaker, up the hill to S.W. 6th Avenue and east to S.W. Fairlawn, where they could get onto eastbound I-70 at that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

