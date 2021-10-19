Crash involving semi closes US-24 near Huxman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are asking everyone to avoid US-24 Highway and Huxman Rd. after an accident involving a semi tractor-trailer.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch did not confirm if the road was closed in both directions, however, said everyone needs to “avoid the area.”

The big-rig reportedly took out a power pole.

This is a developing story.

