Brown Co. deputies make slew of marijuana arrests over the weekend

Kirk Bigley, 59, of Axtell (left), Brittney Kretzer, 32, of Highland (center), Kashon Dyer, 23,...
Kirk Bigley, 59, of Axtell (left), Brittney Kretzer, 32, of Highland (center), Kashon Dyer, 23, of Omaha (right).(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County deputies were busy over the weekend with three separate marijuana arrests, each following a traffic stop.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Oct. 18, just before midnight, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to help a driver stranded on the side of highway 75 near 200 Rd.

Deputies said after making contact with the driver, they noticed the smell of burnt marijuana wafting from inside the vehicle. After further investigation, Kashon Dyer, 23, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, just after 12:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested Brittney Kretzer, 32, of Highland, after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. It said she was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 7 p.m. on the same day, the Sheriff’s Office said another deputy arrested Kirk Bigley, 59, of Axtell, for the same suspicions following the discovery of drugs during a separate traffic stop. Bigley was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

