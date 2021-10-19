AG Schmidt calls on President Biden, FBI to end federal surveillance of public school board meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on President Joe Biden and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to end federal surveillance on local school board meetings which he says threatens parents’ First Amendment rights.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the direction of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout the nation to oversee safety at school board meetings sends a fearsome message from the federal government and has a negative effect on free speech rights that should not be continued.

AG Schmidt said he joined a 17-state effort to call on the Biden Administration to withdraw a directive that FBI agents monitor local school board meetings and actions. He said the attorneys general outlined concerns in a letter sent on Monday, Oct. 18, to President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland.

“For many Americans, their first, live personal interaction with their government is with their local public school board,” the attorneys general wrote. “Parents or other taxpayers may be aggrieved by what happened at school and/or they want more information about some issue or school practice. … We as a country should celebrate their participation in our system of self-government, not silence them by accusing them of ‘domestic terrorism’ and threaten them with the prospect of the FBI knocking on their door to investigate their activities.”

On Oct. 4, Schmidt said the U.S. Department of Justice issued a memorandum to decry a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff.”

However, Schmidt said the Biden Administration has not provided persuasive evidence of any rise in threats against school personnel and if data had been provided, safety would be handled by local law enforcement without federal involvement. He said the specter of federal involvement instead seems as it was meant to chill the lawful dissent of parents who show concerns about children’s education at local public school board meetings.

Schmidt said the DOJ memo echoed a National School Board Association letter sent on Sept. 29 to the Biden Administration that detailed the rise of parents who push back against divisive ideologies, including critical race theory. He said the NSBA letter discussed local protests that allegedly rose to levels of “domestic terrorism.”

Schmidt said the attorneys general letter restated the primary role that parents have in the direction of their children’s education and asks President Biden and AG Garland to “immediately withdraw the Oct. 4, 2021, Memorandum, to immediately cease any further actions designed to intimidate parents from expressing their opinions on the education of their children and demand that you respect their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and to raise their children.”

To read a full copy of the letter sent to Biden and Garland, click HERE.

