The YWCA raises awareness on domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA set aside the week of Oct. 18-22 to raise awareness for intimate partner and gender-based domestic violence complete with events called A Week Without Violence.

Most victims of such violence do not speak up or report it, they then go unrecognized. The events the YWCA has a plan to focus on sharing conversations, stories and connect individuals in solidarity.

On Monday, a collaborative training session was held at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library called “Domestic Violence in the Workplace” to develop innovative tools needed to address domestic violence in the Workplace. All sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Evergy.

Becca Spielman, Program Director for Northeast Kansas’ YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment said “We’re just really grateful for the opportunity to share information about this really important social issue and hopefully provide some support to survivors out there who are experiencing violence in their relationships.”

Events throughout the week include a “Poetry Speak Out” at Washburn’s underground union with pizza and beverages.

This is followed by a virtual panel discussion called “State of Reproductive Rights in Kansas” on gender equity and reproductive justice Wednesday, Oct. 20, which will be live-streamed.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 21, the ordained and lay leaders from communities of faith are invited to a training on “Domestic Violence and Faith Communities.”

Then to conclude the week on Friday, Oct. 22 a rally will be on the south steps of the State Capitol building. The Royal Valley High School drumline will perform with remarks from the YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker, Sen. Dinah Sykes, and LaTonya Boyd with Mom’s Demand action, who lost her daughter to domestic violence.

“We believe that everyone can help raise awareness about domestic violence,” said YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker. “This year, YWCA Northeast Kansas is heralding the bold message ‘From Reckoning to Resolution’ as we hold events and create spaces that uplift the fearless movers, innovative shakers, passionate trailblazers, and bold inspirations in our community who are working tirelessly to organize voices, disrupt systems, and eliminate barriers around the issue of domestic violence to ensure our community is a safe and supportive space for survivors.”

Registering for events or learning more about YWCA’s Week without Violence can be found on their website.

