WWII veteran celebrates century milestone marking 103 years of life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care celebrated a century milestone for one of their own.

World War II veteran Fanny Hand turned 103 years old on Sunday.

On Monday, organizations came together to honor her for her service and contributions.

A World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 103rd birthday.

“It’s really not too shocking, because her mother and her sisters all lived to be in their middle 90s. but 103, wow!” Fanny Hand’s daughter, Veronda Figgs emphasized.

“But, she was very athletic and she’s skied and she water skied and she was eating a pretty healthy diet. I think she’ll be here a few more years. I really do she doesn’t have that many health problems,” Figgs added.

Friends and family of Fanny Hand celebrated her birthday outside the Topeka VA Community Living Center.

“I think she’s grateful. she was more excited about the cookies I think, cause she was a little hungry,” Figgs laughed.

Hand joined the army on January 1st, 1945. she packed parachutes and also worked in the Pentagon’s secretary pool.

Quilts of Valor presented hand a lap quilt to honor her service and contributions.

“The World War II veterans are getting far and few between, so we wanted to honor her for her accomplishments, we wanted to honor her for everything she’s done and we wanted to honor the VA hospital for everything they do,” Michael Scott from Quilts of Valor said.

“She was extremely positive and she was born at a time when people had like no money, and she survived the depression as a child, and then after she got out of the military she went to fort hays state on the gi bill,” Figgs explained. “17 years later she got her degree at Washburn and majored in education and so that was really proud moment for all of us.”

Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley also gave hand a gift of appreciation.

“A life well-lived. I look at it and think how many people get that opportunity, she has over time, and to touch as many lives as she has over time is unbelievable,” Dr. Farley said.

“I said this morning wow we have a lot of things in common. she was in the army, I was in the army. I was at Fort Benning, she was at Fort Benning she came to Washburn, I came to Washburn so we just crossed just not at the same time. so it was a great privilege to be here with her today,” Dr. Farley added.

“She’s always appreciated everything and never took anything for granted, and like the old saying, ‘if life gave her lemons she made lemonade that would totally describe her,” Figgs said.

Fanny Hand has three children. After leaving the army, she became a school teacher who taught first through eighth grade.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.