Advertisement

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas

An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.
An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday on I-70, just east of K-211 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle was traveling west in an eastbound lane on I-70 when it collided head-on with a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

After the impact, the Hyundai spun into the south ditch and the Suburban spun into the median.

The driver of the Suburban, Christina Santana, 38, of Pueblo, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Santana wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Three passengers in the Hyundai were reported to have had minor injuries and were transported to Gove County Medical Center in Quinter. They were identified as Monica Santana, 10, Devon Santana, 7, and Antonio Santana, 4, all of Pueblo., Colo. The patrol said none of the three passengers was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Alexie Echo-Hawk, 15, of Mosca, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Echo-Hawk was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Hyundai, Walter Roy Echo-Hawk, 46, of Pawnee, Okla., was transported to Gove County Medical Center with minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Police continue search for suspect in Kansas drug deal killing
Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase
Eagle Med Helicopter on Highway 99. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 99
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Keisson Smith, 41, of Topeka.
TPD search for person of interest in Friday night stabbing

Latest News

A 25-year-old Council Grove man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash early...
Council Grove man seriously injured early Sunday in I-70 crash
A medical helicopter made an emergency landing following an engine malfunction early Sunday on...
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing near Wabaunsee-Lyon county line
Similar to yesterday but with more wind
Mild to begin the week
Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday 10PM First Alert Forecast