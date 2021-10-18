Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas

PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday on I-70, just east of K-211 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle was traveling west in an eastbound lane on I-70 when it collided head-on with a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

After the impact, the Hyundai spun into the south ditch and the Suburban spun into the median.

The driver of the Suburban, Christina Santana, 38, of Pueblo, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Santana wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Three passengers in the Hyundai were reported to have had minor injuries and were transported to Gove County Medical Center in Quinter. They were identified as Monica Santana, 10, Devon Santana, 7, and Antonio Santana, 4, all of Pueblo., Colo. The patrol said none of the three passengers was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Alexie Echo-Hawk, 15, of Mosca, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Echo-Hawk was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Hyundai, Walter Roy Echo-Hawk, 46, of Pawnee, Okla., was transported to Gove County Medical Center with minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

