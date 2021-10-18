TPD arrested a man for possible gunshots near SE Adams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in connection to possible gunshots near SE Adams St. on Sunday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched around 5:37 p.m. to the area of SE 31st St. and SE Adams St. in regards to an unknown disturbance with possible gunshots.

TPD says the investigation led to the arrest of Leonardo Martinez-Sanchez, 36, of Topeka.

Martinez-Sanchez was arrested for the following charges: Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, Aggravated Assault  Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Assault Battery, and Criminal Damage.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785)-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.