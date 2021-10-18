Shawnee County promises election transparency

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is making an effort to be completely transparent during the election season, so citizens can feel confident their vote is counted.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke to county commissioners Monday morning about his office’s process.

He talked about an incident in 2020, where an unused media stick was left in one of the machines at an area polling location. Howell said his office waited to release any more election results until they had that media stick in hand and were able to verify it had not been tampered with.

He told commissioners this is a great example of how seriously the Shawnee County Election Office takes security issues during an election.

“We are very particular about how we handle that and we handled it correctly,” Howell continued saying, “We just want to let the public know that we do take security issues very carefully considering how we do things and how we organize them and we intend to continue doing that.”

He also brought up a Kansas law passed in 2017 that requires each county to do an audit every election, putting even more safeguards in place to verify election results are accurate.

Howell said Shawnee County will do an audit of their system that is open to the public to demonstrate it works before Election Day on November 2nd and then again afterwards.

He said due to all of these procedures, there is at least three to four levels of security for voting.

