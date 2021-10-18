Advertisement

Services set for teen who died in east Topeka motorcycle accident

Dylan Graybeal, 17, of Topeka died last week after losing control of a motorcycle he was riding...
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services are set for the 17-year-old Topeka boy who died last week in a freak motorcycle accident.

According to an obituary posted on Davidson Funeral Home’s website, funeral services for Dylan “Pickle” R. Graybeal will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Davidson Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. He will lie in state starting a 1 p.m.

The family says memorial contributions can be made to to Helping Hands Humane Society and left in care of Davidson Funeral Home, or “added to generous tips to the amazing young people of Club Car Wash.”

Graybeal had attended Washburn Rural High School and worked at Club Car Wash on Wanamaker Rd., the obituary states. It went on to say “he was known for being fearless and always wearing a smile.”

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office, Graybeal died Wednesday, October 13th at a home in the 2200 block of SE Shawnee Dr. after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing into the window of a nearby home.

