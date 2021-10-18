Sentences handed down in two major cases in Shawnee County District Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sentences have been handed down in two major cases in Shawnee County District Court.

The sentences were handed down on Friday, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

The first sentence came in the case of State of Kansas v. Steven Dale Dishner, who was charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

In July of 2017, Kagay said, the Topeka Police Department was contacted in reference to Dishner sexually abusing his stepson, who was 10 at the time of the report. The abuse was alleged to have occurred in 2011 and 2012.

Dishner was arrested and charged in 2018. He was convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy in October of 2018.

However, in September of 2020, the conviction resulting from the first trial was overturned after the Kansas Court of Appeals found that there was an error in the jury instructions.

The case was returned to Shawnee County District Court for a new trial Kagay said. Dishner was convicted again after a jury trial in September 2021.

On Friday, Dishner was sentenced to life in prison, Kagay said. Dishner will be eligible to see the parole board after serving 25 years.

Kagay commended Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee and the Topeka Police Department for their work on the case.

The second sentencing of a major case on Friday was State of Kansas v. Daniel A. Arreola, who was charged in a 2015 sexual assault that occurred in Topeka.

On July 11, 2015, officers were called to a residence at 3931 S.W. Twilight Court regarding a home invasion. Upon their arrival, Kagay said officers determined the female resident had invited guests to her apartment that evening. As the guests were leaving, a Hispanic male forced his way into the apartment brandishing a firearm, forcing the woman into a back room where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Kagay said the assailant then fled the apartment on foot and was apprehended. The man was identified as Arreola.

The case was set for jury trial to begin on Feb. 21, 2017. However, Kagay said, four days before the trial was to begin, Arreola cut off his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and fled to Mexico.

Arreola was apprehended in Mexico and returned to Kansas in August 2019. He has remained in custody since that time.

Kagay said Arreola was convicted by a jury in August 2021 on seven felony charges, including: rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated burglary; three counts of aggravated assault; and unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

Kagay said Arreola on Friday was sentenced to 257 months in prison. He also was ordered to pay costs associated with his failure to appear for the previous jury trial and his extradition from Mexico.

Kagay commended Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson and the Topeka Police Department for their work on the case.

