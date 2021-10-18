Advertisement

SE Kansas man accused of murdering fellow Crawford Co. inmate

Booking photo for Gavin P. Wood, 25, of Arma, KS.
Booking photo for Gavin P. Wood, 25, of Arma, KS.(Crawford Co. Jail)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 20-year-old inmate at the Crawford Co. Jail is dead after he was assaulted while behind bars.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Officials say video surveillance from the incident shows Gavin P. Wood, 25, of Arma, KS, attack Dante M. Martinez, 20, of Pittsburg, KS.

Booking photo for Dante M. Martinez, 20, of Pittsburg, KS. Martinez died Saturday after being assaulted inside the Crawford Co. Jail.(Crawford Co. Jail)

Martinez was rushed Girard Medical Center immediately after the incident, then to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

Officials say an autopsy has been scheduled.

The KBI is handling the investigation, as per state statute.

The incident happened at a jail pod at the Crawford Co. Jail, which is a common area accessible to several inmates.

