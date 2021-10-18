Riley County sees an increase in homicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Riley County Police Department provided a detailed report comparing all crimes from 2019 to 2020, with just under 1,500 crimes reported last year.

Riley County’s violent crime rate decreased nearly 20% from 2019 to 2020.

Property crime is also down by 5%, and the total crime rate is 7% lower than the year before.

The increase is in the category of homicides. In 2019 there was only one homicide, in 2020 there were three.

But, RCPD has new resources to bring that number down--

“We do have mental health correspondents and that program has been wildly successful and there is a citizen that indicated that we also have a situation too where we follow up and investigate domestic violence incidents and there is a number of tools available, we also have a victim response coordinator within the police department who help victims of domestic violence,” said Captain Josh Kyle.

Riley County sees a lower violent crime and property crime rate than the state of Kansas overall.

The county is seeing a 40% difference from the Kansas rate.

