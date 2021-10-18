Police searching for armed man who robbed Eudora Casey’s

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Eudora are searching for the man who used a gun to rob a Casey’s General Store late Sunday night.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Eudora Police responded to the store at 303 E. 10th around 11 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery.

Officials say the man demanded money while holding a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The man is described as a white male who stands around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants, and a blue medical mask.

He fled on foot southbound on Church Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eudora Police Dept. at (785) 542-3121 or the TIPS Hotline at (785) 843-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.