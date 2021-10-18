Monday forecast: Mild and Breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today and tomorrow will be similar to yesterday, the one difference will be more wind with gusts 20-30 mph.

A cold front pushes through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will bring a chance for a few showers/storms mainly Tuesday night. As of now most spots will likely stay dry and any storms that develop will be isolated.

The better chance for rain although there still remains differences in the chance will be this weekend: Saturday night through Monday. Because of the differences in the models on both the timing and how much rain will fall will keep it at night in the 8 day not affecting the daytime hours of Sunday or Monday but this will need to be fine-tuned through the week.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny with high clouds coming in from the west in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S 5-10. There may be some gusts 15-20 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Other than a few clouds early it’ll be sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures cool down in the mid-upper 60s for the rest of the week. Still may be breezy with gusts around 20 mph Wednesday but Thursday and Friday will have lighter winds at about 10 mph.

A warm front Saturday night will bring a chance of storms but depending on the speed of the front will depend how long rain lingers in the area.

Taking Action:

Overall a quiet week: We’ll continue to fine tune the rain chances including Tuesday night and this weekend. As of now rain chances during the day look low with most of the rain occurring at night but keep checking back daily for updates.

