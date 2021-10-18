Medical helicopter makes emergency landing near Wabaunsee-Lyon county line

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A medical helicopter made an emergency landing following an engine malfunction early Sunday on K-99 highway near the Wabaunsee-Lyon county line.

No injuries were reported and the helicopter wasn’t damaged, according to KVOE Radio

Lyon County sheriff’s officials said an EagleMed helicopter had an engine malfunction and had to make the unplanned landing.

KVOE said part of K-99 highway was closed in the area while emergency crews responded to the incident.

Lyon County sheriff’s deputies served as support personnel for Wabaunsee County sheriff’s officials for traffic control.

KVOE said Wabaunsee County authorities directed questions about the incident to Topeka-based American Medical, which provides air ambulance service to Wabaunsee County.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

